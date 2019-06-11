Turkey 2019 auto sales forecast cut to 350,000-400,000 vehicles- assn

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Automotive Distributors’ Association said on Tuesday it had cut its automotive sales forecast for 2019 as sales continue to contract despite extended tax cuts by the government to encourage purchases.

The association revised its total automotive sales forecast to 350,000-400,000 vehicles for 2019 from a previous forecast of 450,000 vehicles. In 2018, total sales amounted to 641,541 vehicles.

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey slid 54.6% year-on-year May to 33,016 vehicles, the association said, while sales dropped 49.6% in the first five months of the year. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)