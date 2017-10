ANKARA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 40.6 percent in July from the previous year to 82,297 vehicles, data from the ODD industry association showed on Wednesday.

In the January-July period, sales fell 2.79 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)