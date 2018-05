ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive sales fell 6 percent in April to 73,391 vehicles with production dropping 7 percent to 138,504 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said.

In the first four months of the year, sales were flat at 236,804 vehicles, while production dipped 2 percent to 563,695 vehicles, the statement said. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli Editing by Daren Butler)