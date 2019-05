ISTANBUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey slid 56 percent year-on-year in April to 30,971 vehicles, the Automative Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Friday.

Sales dropped 48 percent in the first four months of the year, the association said, despite extended tax cuts by the government to encourage purchases. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)