ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey surged 82.35% year-on-year in September, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

Sales dropped 39.3% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2019, it said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)