ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey slumped 76.5 percent in October from a year earlier to 21,571 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

In the January-October period, sales decreased 32.6 percent year-on-year to 485,027 vehicles, it also said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler;)