August 2, 2019 / 8:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish July automotive sales tumble 66%-association

ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey slid 66% year-on-year in July to 17,927 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Friday.

Sales dropped 47.5% in the first seven months of the year, the association said, despite tax cuts by the government to encourage purchases. The tax cuts on vehicle purchases ended on June 30.

In a statement, the association revised down its guidance for total automotive sector sales to between 340,000-380,000 vehicles for 2019 from between 350,000-400,000 vehicles.

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans

