Turkish March automotive sales slide 35.5 pct - association

ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey tumbled 35.5 percent year-on-year in March to 49,221 vehicles, the Automative Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Tuesday.

The sales have dropped 44.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019 in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, association also said, despite extended taxcuts by the government to encourage purchases. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)