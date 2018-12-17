Consumer Goods and Retail
Turkish Nov automotive production slides 21 percent - association

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive production fell 21 percent in November year-on-year to 128,875 vehicles and declined 8 percent in the first 11 months of the year to 1.43 million, Turkey’s Automotive Manufacturers’ Association said.

The data, released at the weekend, showed exports dipped 1 percent from a year earlier in November to 119,851 vehicles and were flat year-on-year in the first 11 months of the year at 1.22 million vehicles.

Export revenues rose 4 percent year-on-year in November to $2.8 billion and were up 12 percent in the 11 months to $29.7 billion. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

