ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey tumbled 42.3 percent in November from a year earlier to 58,204 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Tuesday.

In the January-November period, sales decreased 33.8 percent year-on-year to 543,231 vehicles, it said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)