ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive production fell 16 percent in October year-on-year to 131,231 vehicles and declined 6 percent in the 10 months of the year, Turkey’s Automotive Industry Association said on Monday.

Exports rose 7 percent annually in October to 127,062 vehicles and were flat year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, the association said in a statement. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)