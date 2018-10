ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive production fell one percent in September year-on-year to 132,931 vehicles and was down five percent in the first nine months of the year, Turkey’s Automotive Industry Association said on Friday.

Exports surged 21 percent annually in September to 115,039 vehicles, the association also said in a statement. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)