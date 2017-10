ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkish automotive production rose 13 percent to 134,247 vehicles in September, and was up 18 percent in the first nine months of the year to 1.22 million vehicles, Turkey’s Automotive Industry Association said on Wednesday.

Exports climbed 24 percent in the January-Sept. period to 984,404 vehicles, it said in a statement. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)