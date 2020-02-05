Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 5, 2020 / 11:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eight dead, others trapped under avalanche in eastern Turkey -hospital

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Eight people died after an avalanche hit eastern Turkey on Wednesday, the local hospital said, while the Turkish interior minister was quoted as saying 10-15 people were still trapped under the snow.

Meki Arvas, mayor of a district in the eastern province of Van, was quoted by broadcaster NTV as saying a team of 300 people had been working to rescue people trapped under an earlier avalanche on Tuesday, when a second snowslide occurred.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said 30 people had been rescued.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

