Turkey's capital markets board launches inspection over JP Morgan claims -NTV

ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Capital Markets Board of Turkey (SPK) launched an inspection over complaints regarding a JP Morgan report published on March 22, broadcaster NTV said on Saturday.

The SPK was quoted as saying that it received complaints that the report created a speculative effect on shares in the Istanbul bourse, especially on banks’ shares, due to its misleading content.

Turkey’s main index BIST100 was down 3.45 percent at Friday’s close, while the banking index had declined 6.64 percent. The Turkish lira also plunged more than 4 percent. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)