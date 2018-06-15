Turkish bank borrowing costs hit record high as lira pressure mounts

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - A trio of top Turkish banks saw their borrowing costs hit record highs on Friday as mounting pressure on the lira ahead of elections later this month sparked more selling in the country's bond markets. Turkey's government bond yields also pushed higher in the turbulence, but it was the 2023 and 2024 dollar-denominated bonds of AK Bank, Is Bank and Yapi Kredi that hit all-time lows. Turkey's banks have come under scrutiny following 425 basis points of interest rate hikes in recent weeks that looks set to slow the country's economy and cause a rise in missed loan payments. Any dollar-denominated loans have been getting more expensive to service due to the lira's 20 percent slump this year, while there is wider uncertainty about presidential and parliamentary elections later this month. While a result that sees Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP party win both votes would ensure a degree of certainty in policymaking, one where the AKP only secures a minority in parliament could make decisions much less easy to predict. Rating agency Moody's last week downgraded and placed on review for further downgrade the ratings of 17 Turkish banks. It said the downgrades reflected its view that "the operating environment in Turkey has deteriorated, with negative implications for the institutions' funding profiles". Bank for International Settlements data shows that Turkey's banks have $56.5 billion of dollar debt compared with only $2.1 billion of lira-denominated debt. In total the whole economy has $200 billion of dollar debt. "The general bearishness (on Turkey) and the slowdown in the economy that is coming makes it tricky for Turkish bank bonds," said asset manager UBP macro and FX emerging market strategist, Koon Chow. (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Hugh Lawson)