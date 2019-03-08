Turkey imposes cap on state banks' deposit rates for public institutions

ANKARA, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has imposed a cap on the maximum deposit rates that public institutions can receive from state banks, the government said on Friday, in a move aimed at easing costs for state banks.

The regulation, published in the Official Gazette, said the cap on deposit rates will be calculated using a maturity-based rate of the weighted average interest rate applied to time deposits.

Public institutions that do not come under the government budget are responsible for putting savings and all financial resources under their own budget in state banks.