UPDATE 1-Turkey caps state banks' deposit rates for public institutions

(Adds analyst comment)

ANKARA, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has imposed a cap on the maximum interest rate that public institutions can receive on deposits at state banks, the government said on Friday, in a move aimed at further easing the lenders’ costs.

Public institutions that operate budgets independent of government control are obliged to deposit all savings in state banks.

Analysts said the latest cap, announced on Friday in the government’s Official Gazette, would cut deposit rates by around 1 percentage point on average.

Turkey’s largest lender Ziraat Bank holds around 20 billion lira ($3.67 billion) of public deposit while Vakifbank holds 26.25 billion lira, the banks’ end-2018 financial statements showed. A third, Halkbank, holds 11.6 billion.

Under the new regulation, the rate cap will be calculated using a maturity-based rate of the weighted average interest rate applied to time deposits, the Gazette said.