Turkey to restructure $10 bln electricity sector debt this year - banking association

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Around $10 billion bank debt in the Turkish electricity production and distribution sector is expected to be restructured this year, Turkey’s banking association (TBB) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the TBB also said the total debt stock of the sector is around $47 billion with around one fourth in need for restructuring.

The TBB also said that even if all electricity production and distribution sector debt became non-performing it would raise banking sector’s NPL ratio by only 0.22 percentage points.