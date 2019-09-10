Financials
September 10, 2019 / 11:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey to restructure $10 bln electricity sector debt this year - banking association

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Around $10 billion bank debt in the Turkish electricity production and distribution sector is expected to be restructured this year, Turkey’s banking association (TBB) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the TBB also said the total debt stock of the sector is around $47 billion with around one fourth in need for restructuring.

The TBB also said that even if all electricity production and distribution sector debt became non-performing it would raise banking sector’s NPL ratio by only 0.22 percentage points.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
