ANKARA, May 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog said on Friday it imposed a 102.1 million lira ($14.98 million) administrative fine on a total of 18 banks for carrying out transactions against its orders.

The BDDK said the fines were handed out after examining “the complaints by individual and commercial customers conveyed to our institution during the period of battling the COVID-19 outbreak”. ($1 = 6.8147 liras) (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)