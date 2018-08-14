FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Garanti CEO sees policy rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday there are signs the central bank may be preparing to hike its policy rate and predicted that Turkey will see a period of rising interest rates.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster BloombergHT, Ali Fuat Erbil said a 10 percent depreciation in the Turkish lira would cut banks’ capital adequacy ratios by about 50 basis points. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Catherine Evans)

