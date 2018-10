ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Loan growth has slowed across Turkey’s banking sector, the chief executive of Turkey’s Garanti Bank said on Wednesday, adding he expects growth in single digits or around 10 percent.

Ali Fuat Erbil, who was speaking in Istanbul, also said he expects a contraction in forex loans in the next two years. Garanti is an arm of Spain’s BBVA. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)