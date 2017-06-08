FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Ziraat Participation GM to lead Halkbank, Vakifbank to get new GM -sources
June 8, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Ziraat Participation GM to lead Halkbank, Vakifbank to get new GM -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 8 (Reuters) - The general manager of Turkey's Ziraat Participation Bank, the Islamic lending arm of state-run Ziraat Bank, will take over as head of another state-owned bank, Halkbank, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Osman Arslan will take the top position at Halkbank following an up-coming board meeting, the sources said.

They also said Mehmet Emin Ozcan, the governor of the Turkish Cypriot central bank, would assume the position of general manager at Turkey's Vakifbank.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

