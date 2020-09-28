After rate hike, Turkey eases banks' required asset ratios

FILE PHOTO: Business and financial district of Levent, which comprises banks' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish BDDK banking watchdog said on Monday it lowered deposit banks’ required asset ratio to 90% from 95%, further easing a rule that effectively forced private banks to lend more and buy more government debt.

The asset ratio required for Islamic banks was eased to 70% from 75%, the statement said.

The asset ratio - which is calculated with a bank’s loans, bonds, swaps and deposits - was first introduced in April in the face of coronavirus outbreak.

The BDDK said the change would go into effect as of Oct. 1. On Friday - a day after a surprise interest rate hike from the central bank - the watchdog raised the limits for banks’ FX transactions with foreign entities.