Turkey increases limits for banks' swap transactions to 10% from 1%

FILE PHOTO: Business and financial district of Levent, which comprises banks' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog said on Friday it relaxed the limit for banks’ foreign-exchange swap, forward and option transactions with foreign entities to 10% of a bank’s equity, from 1% previously.

In a statement, the BDDK said the move reversed an increase on the limits, made in April this year.

The BDDK also reversed a similar move it had taken earlier this year, by increasing the amount of lira sell side foreign exchange swaps, forwards and other derivatives made with non-residents with a maturity of seven days to 2% of banks’ equity. Those with a maturity of 30 days were reduced to 5% of banks’ equity.