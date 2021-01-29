Turkish banks allowed to distribute 10% of 2020 profits -association

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s TBB banking association said on Friday that lenders that meet certain conditions would be allowed to distribute 10% of their profits in 2020, after the practice was banned for the previous two years.

It said the BDDK banking watchdog had decided to allow limited distribution of up to 10% of banks’ net profit.

“In this framework, as in international practices, allowing profit distribution again at a cautious rate is evaluated to be positive for the banking sector, investors and our markets,” the TBB said in a statement.