Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Turkish banks allowed to distribute 10% of 2020 profits -association

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s TBB banking association said on Friday that lenders that meet certain conditions would be allowed to distribute 10% of their profits in 2020, after the practice was banned for the previous two years.

It said the BDDK banking watchdog had decided to allow limited distribution of up to 10% of banks’ net profit.

“In this framework, as in international practices, allowing profit distribution again at a cautious rate is evaluated to be positive for the banking sector, investors and our markets,” the TBB said in a statement.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up