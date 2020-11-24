Turkish regulator to halt calculation of bank asset ratios

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish BDDK banking watchdog said on Tuesday that it had decided to halt the calculation of banks’ asset ratios from the end of the year as part of normalisation steps, boosting the lira and banking stocks.

The BDDK move repealed resolutions set earlier this year under which it effectively forced private banks to lend more and buy more government debt to protect the economy from fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The asset ratio - calculated with a bank’s loans, bonds, swaps and deposits - was first introduced in April in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. The BDDK issued further statements to revise the asset ratio rules in subsequent months.

The latest move came in the wake of pledges by President Tayyip Erdogan to follow a more market-friendly approach to the economy and his appointment of a new finance minister and a new central bank governor, Naci Agbal.

“More good news - the ratio was designed to force banks to lend. This will be seen as further evidence that Agbal wants to move to a more orthodox and plain vanilla monetary policy,” said Timothy Ash at Bluebay Asset Management.

The lira, which weakened sharply on Monday, firmed as much as 0.5% to 7.8335 against the dollar after the announcement from a close of 7.8880 on Monday. At 0747 GMT, it stood at 7.8800.

The banking index on the Istanbul stock exchange jumped 3% following the move, with the main share index up some 1.3%.