Turkish banking association sees covered bond issuances as beneficial

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Banking Association said on Thursday the issuance of covered bonds by securitizing asset-backed loans would be beneficial as a step to diversify sector tools and create additional liquidity.

The provision of central bank liquidity in connection with these covered bond issuances has not come onto the agenda, the association said in a statement, adding that the banking sector has the necessary reserves, liquidity and assets to secure liquidity.