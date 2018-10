Quarter of all loans covered by Turkish banking association recommendation -chairman

ISTANBUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - About a quarter of all outstanding loans by Turkish banks can be restructured under a new recommendation by the TBB banking association, chairman Huseyin Aydin said in an interview with broadcaster NTV on Monday.

The TBB on Monday laid out recommendations for banks in restructuring some debts maturing before April 30, 2019 held by businesses with less than 15 million lira of cash debt ($4.05 million). (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)