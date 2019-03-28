Turkey's Credit Guarantee Fund to close programs for new applications - banking sources

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Treasury-backed Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF), designed to stimulate the economy by guaranteeing loans to small- and medium-sized firms, will halt new applications as of March 29, according to banking sources and a KGF email seen by Reuters.

The Credit Guarantee Fund, set up in 2017, notified banks that they will not receive further applications under three guarantee programs according to the email sent to banks. A fourth programme was already closed for applications, it said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Orhan Coskun Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)