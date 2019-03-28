UPDATE 1-Turkey's Credit Guarantee Fund to end new applications - banking sources

(Adds details, background)

By Ebru Tuncay and Orhan Coskun

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Treasury-backed Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF), designed to stimulate the economy by guaranteeing loans to small- and medium-sized firms, will halt new applications from Friday, according to banking sources and a KGF email seen by Reuters.

The Credit Guarantee Fund notified banks that it will not receive further applications under three guarantee programmes, according to the email sent to banks. A fourth programme was already closed for applications, it said.

Such Treasury-backed loan guarantees were widely used after the scheme was introduced in 2017 to boost the economy following a failed military coup, prompting the biggest credit growth in recent years.

Economic development has been a cornerstone of President Tayyip Erdogan’s 16 years in power and he has prioritised high growth, repeatedly calling for low interest rates to boost lending.

However the economy has faced severe headwinds since last year when the lira plunged 30 percent to the dollar, hitting some businesses’ ability to pay off loans and leading them to seek debt restructurings or protection from creditors.

Sources told Reuters last month that Turkish banks have not been receiving compensation since August for non-performing loans made to companies covered by KGF guarantees.

According to the email sent to banks and seen by Reuters on Thusday, the KGF said it will not receive new applications under its 200 billion lira, 52.5 billion lira and 32.5 billion lira guarantee programs as of March 29, 1500 GMT.

The remaining amounts in these programmes could be merged and used in a new package, officials told Reuters, without elaborating.

After the set date, only transactions that consist of businesses whose limits are reserved or are in lending process will be finalised, the email said, adding that there will not be new applications. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)