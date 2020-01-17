Turkish competition watchdog opens investigation into banks -media

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Authority has launched a probe into several local and foreign banks over possible violations in foreign exchange and other services, Turkish media said late on Friday.

Broadcaster NTV and the Hurriyet website said deposit, credit and brokerage services were also being examined in what they called “preliminary research” by the watchdog, without citing a source.

The competition authority was not immediately available and its website listed no new investigations.