Turkey sets regulation describing financial manipulation -official gazette

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday described actions that were to regarded as financial manipulation and deceptive transactions, according to a banking watchdog regulation published on the Official Gazette.

A bank’s involvement in transactions keeping the price of a financial instrument at abnormal or artificial levels, or conducting transactions that would impact opening or closing prices of exchange rates, and misleading other investors would be considered manipulative practices, it said. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue)