ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Borsa Istanbul said it was temporarily prohibiting short selling in banking shares within the top BIST30 Index, effective from Wednesday, within the scope of a decision taken by its chief executive.

It said the shares affected were those of Akbank, Garanti Bank, Halkbank, Is Bank TSKB, VAKIFBANK and Yapi Kredi Bank . (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)