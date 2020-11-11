Turkish lira jumps after rules relaxed for foreign investors

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira rallied more than 1% on Wednesday after a regulator relaxed banks’ limits on swaps and other trades, a move that could make Turkish assets more attractive to foreign investors, who have sharply cut their holdings in recent years.

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In the first concrete step taken since new leadership was installed at the central bank and finance ministry, the BDDK regulator raised limits on banks’ lira sellside swaps, forwards and options and called it a step toward normalisation.

Bankers and analysts said more changes could follow that begin to reverse a series of steps taken in the last two years that complicated offshore investing. Last year, Turkish state banks starved a popular London swap market of lira liquidity, causing trade to dry up.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 gained 1.3% to 8.0605 versus the dollar by 0932 GMT. The worst performer in emerging markets this year, the lira touched a record low of 8.58 as recently as Friday.

But it has rebounded more than 5% this week after the country’s top two economic policymakers departed over the weekend. The surprise overhaul the included the ouster of former finance minister Berat Albayrak, President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Former finance minister Naci Agbal was named central bank governor on Saturday, and former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan was named the new finance minister late on Monday.

‘MARKET FRIENDLY’

One senior banker who requested anonymity said the BDDK move reflects a new approach and was taken to make it easier for non-residents to take positions that boost the lira.

“The step is expected to increase the interaction between offshore and onshore interest rates, and strengthen the transmission mechanism of monetary policy,” the banker said.

Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management called it “encouraging and market-friendly”.

The BDDK raised limits to 5% of bank equity, from 2%, for transactions with seven days to maturity; to 10% from 5% for those with 30 days to maturity; and to 30% from 20% for one-year to maturity transactions.

Foreign holdings of Turkish bonds have dropped to 3% from more than 25% five years ago in response to a 2018 currency crisis and government policies and regulations that made it harder to hedge and short Turkish assets.

This year, foreigners sold $5.8 billion in stocks and $7.6 billion in debt, while locals bought $27.4 billion in foreign currency and gold.

Turks have snapped up hard currencies at record levels amid concerns over negative real rates, high inflation, depleted central bank FX reserves and the risk of Western sanctions over Turkish foreign and defence policies.

After the BDDK move, Turkey's sovereign dollar bonds strengthened close to five-month highs. Istanbul's main stock index .XU100 was up more than 1%.