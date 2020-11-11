Turkish lira rallies after swap limits eased for banks

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira jumped as much as 1% on Wednesday after a regulator relaxed bank limits on swaps and other trades, a step that could make Turkish assets more attractive to foreign investors that have sharply trimmed holdings in recent years.

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In the first concrete step taken since new leadership was installed at the central bank and finance ministry, the BDDK regulator raised limits on banks’ lira sellside swaps, forwards and options and called it a step toward normalisation.

In response the lira currency TRYTOM=D3 strengthened to 8.074 against the dollar before settling to 8.14 at 0751 GMT, up 0.3% from the previous day.

The lira has been the worst performer in emerging markets this year but it has gained about 5% this week after the country’s top two economic policymakers departed over the weekend in a surprise overhaul.

Former finance minister Naci Agbal was named central bank governor on Saturday, and former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan was named finance minister late on Monday.

The BDDK raised limits to 5% of bank equity, from 2%, for transactions with 7 days to maturity; to 10% from 5% for those with 30 days to maturity; and to 30% from 20% for one-year to maturity transactions.

One senior banker said the BDDK move was taken to make it easier for non-residents to take positions that boost the lira.

“The step is expected to increase the interaction between offshore and onshore interest rates, and strengthen the transmission mechanism of monetary policy,” the banker said.

Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management said the move was “encouraging and market friendly”.

Foreigners’ holdings of Turkish bonds have dropped to 3% from more than 25% five years ago in response to a 2018 currency crisis and a series of government steps to make investing and hedging more difficult.

Last year Turkish state banks starved a popular London swap market of lira liquidity, causing trade to dry up. This year, foreigners sold $5.8 billion in stocks and $7.6 billion in debt, while locals bought $27.4 billion in foreign currency and gold.

Turks have snapped up hard currencies at record levels amid concerns over negative real rates, high inflation, depleted central bank FX reserves and the risk of Western sanctions over Turkish foreign and defence policies.