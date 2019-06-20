Financials
Turkiye Finans to issue up to 10 bln lira sukuk - filing

ISTANBUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic lender Turkiye Finans has decided to issue a sukuk worth up to 10 billion lira ($1.74 billion) in domestic markets on Thursday, the lender said, adding that it authorised its headquarters for the issuance.

In a stock exchange filing to Borsa Istanbul, Turkiye Finans said the sukuk could be sold through a public offering or private placement to qualified investors in different chunks. ($1 = 5.7565 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

