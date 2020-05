ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog said on Thursday purchases of 100 grams of gold or more by individuals or corporates will be subject to a one-day settlement delay as of May 22.

The BDDK said the move aimed to support efficient operation of financial markets and the credit system. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)