Turkey says settlement delay to prevent unjust harm to market

ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog on Tuesday said its move to delay settlement on foreign-currency purchases of more than $100,000 aims to prevent “unnecessary and unjust harm” to the market, particularly by high-frequency traders.

The BDDK said the settlement delay does not apply to corporates or individuals demanding less than $100,000.

A BDDK letter sent to banks on Monday said the settlement date for FX purchases by individuals of more than $100,000 - or equivalent in other currencies - will be the following day. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)