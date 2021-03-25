Ziraat Bank deputy general manager expected to be new GM - source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish lender Ziraat Bank’s deputy general manager, Alpaslan Cakar, is expected to be appointed as the new general manager, a banking source said on Thursday, after an official said the bank’s chief would hand over his post on Friday.
Huseyin Aydin, who was appointed as general manager in 2011, will hand over his post at Friday’s board meeting, a bank official said on Thursday.
Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu
