Turkey's Ziraat Bank says general manager to hand over post on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Ziraat Bank tower is seen in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish lender Ziraat Bank said on Thursday its general manager, Huseyin Aydin, will hand over his post at a board meeting on Friday without specifying a reason.

A banking source later said Ziraat Bank’s deputy general manager, Alpaslan Cakar, was expected to be appointed as Aydin’s successor.

Aydin has worked for the bank as general manager since 2011, Ziraat said in a statement, adding that the move was not a resignation.

Aydin is also the chairman of Turkey’s Banks’ Association (TBB).