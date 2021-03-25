UPDATE 1-Turkey's Ziraat Bank says general manager to hand over post on Friday

(Recasts with statement from bank, details)

ANKARA, March 25 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Ziraat Bank said on Thursday its general manager, Huseyin Aydin, will hand over his post at a board meeting on Friday without specifying a reason.

A banking source later said Ziraat Bank’s deputy general manager, Alpaslan Cakar, was expected to be appointed as Aydin’s successor.

Aydin has worked for the bank as general manager since 2011, Ziraat said in a statement, adding that the move was not a resignation.

Aydin is also the chairman of Turkey's Banks' Association (TBB).