ANKARA, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog has imposed a settlement delay for FX purchases of more than $100,000 by individuals, according to a letter sent from the watchdog to the banks on Monday.

The settlement date for FX purchases of more than $100,000 - or equivalent in other currencies - will be the following day, the letter, seen by Reuters, showed. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Nevzat DevranogluWriting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by William Maclean)