Turkey proposes fines against manipulation in financial markets -banking watchdog

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Proposed amendments to Turkey’s banking laws will introduce fines for manipulation in financial markets and increase penalties for other violations, the BDDK banking watchdog said on Thursday.

The amendments will also transfer authority to determine the level of fees and commission for banking operations to the Turkish central bank, it said. State-owned Anadolu agency said the AK Party had presented the draft law to the Turkish parliament. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)