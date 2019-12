ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s TBB banking association said on Tuesday that a total of 5.1 billion lira ($893 million) of debt had been restructured in the October-November period.

Of the restructured loans, 4.9 billion lira was that of an energy company and 137 million lira were the loans of three tourism companies, it said. ($1 = 5.7110 liras) (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)