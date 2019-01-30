Financials
Turkish banking sector 2018 net profits $10.2 bln -banking watchdog

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkish banking sector net profits stood at 53.52 billion lira ($10.16 billion) in 2018, data from Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog showed on Wednesday, up some 10 percent from the previous year.

The non-performing loan ratio of the banking sector stood at 3.87 percent at the end of 2018, up from 2.95 percent the previous year, while capital adequacy ratio remained unchanged from a year earlier at 17 percent, data also showed. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

