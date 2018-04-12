Turkish banking sector can manage problematic issues, Isbank head says

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy faces “fragilities” due to the issues in the economy, but the strong banking sector is fully able to manage problematic cases, the head of top lender Isbank said on Thursday.

Adnan Bali, who was speaking at a conference in the southern province of Adana, also said that debt restructurings are usual for banks and their importance should not be overemphasised, according to the text of his speech.