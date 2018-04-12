FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish banking sector can manage problematic issues, Isbank head says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy faces “fragilities” due to the issues in the economy, but the strong banking sector is fully able to manage problematic cases, the head of top lender Isbank said on Thursday.

Adnan Bali, who was speaking at a conference in the southern province of Adana, also said that debt restructurings are usual for banks and their importance should not be overemphasised, according to the text of his speech.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
