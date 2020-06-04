Financials
June 4, 2020 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish banking sector NPL ratio falls to 4.64% at end-April

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - The non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio in Turkey’s banking sector fell to 4.64% at the end of April, data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed on Thursday, down from 4.96% a month earlier.

Turkish banks recorded a net profit of 19.65 billion lira ($2.91 billion) between January and April, while loans in the sector totaled 3.10 trillion lira, according to BDDK data.

The banking sector’s capital adequacy ratio was 18.65% as of the same date. ($1 = 6.7516 liras) (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

