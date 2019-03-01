Financials
Turkish banking sector NPLs at 4.03 pct at end-January

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s non-performing loans ratio stood at 4.03 percent at the end of January, up from 2.94 percent a year earlier, data from Turkey’s banking watchdog showed on Friday.

While its net profit decreased 29.4 percent year-on-year to 3.2 billion lira ($597.99 million), it said. The sector’s loans grew 12.6 percent to 2.38 trillion lira, the data showed, while deposits grew 19.4 percent to 2.05 trillion lira. ($1 = 5.3513 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

