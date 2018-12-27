Financials
Turkish banking watchdog says banking sector NPL may rise to 6 pct in 2019

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking watchdog BDDK said on Thursday that the banking sector’s non-performing loan ratio may rise next year to 6 percent and capital adequacy ratio may fall to 15.5 percent.

“Within the framework of a cautious stance and estimates, by ignoring the impact of possible changes in banks’ asset compositions, it is estimated that the non-performing loan ratio would increase to 6 percent and capital adequacy ratio would fall to 15.5 percent of the banking sector in 2019,” the BDDK said in a statement.

The BDDK also said that it has redefined the loans that may be put on a watchlist, or classified as non-performing, under more cautious loan classification regulations. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer Editing by Dominic Evans)

